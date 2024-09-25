Wisconsin AM News Summary

Mayor admits to moving absentee ballot box into his office (WAUSAU)

Wausau’s absentee ballot dropbox appeared and disappeared outside City Hall last weekend. Mayor Doug Diny admits to wheeling the box into his office after noticing it wasn’t bolted down and secured. Diny told WSAU he was “dumbfounded” and that the unsecured box “could have been thrown in a river.” Diny said he was caught off guard and would like more input from the city council and the public, although the Wisconsin Supreme Court recently gave authority over the boxes to local clerks.The mayor said he’ll respect any decision to have the dropbox placed and secured outside City Hall if the Clerk chooses. A photo of Diny wheeling the box into City Hall drew sharp backlash from some on the city council including Council President Lisa Rasmussen who questioned the legality and ethics of the move. It’s not clear that any laws were broken.

Police find human remains near river over the weekend (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee police report finding human remains. Police are still trying to identify the remains found Saturday along the Milwaukee River about a block from FiServ Forum. According to MPD they are not connected to the case of Sade Robinson who was killed and dismembered earlier this year. The man accused in her death, Maxwell Anderson, is scheduled for trial in December.

Tomah man arrested in 1985 Monroe County homicide case (VIROQUA)

Monroe County officials file charges in a decades old homicide. District Attorney Kevin Corninger announced Tuesday that 60-year-old Michael Popp will face murder charges in the 1985 death of Terry Dolowy. DNA evidence on Dolowy’s body at the time of her death was linked to Popp last year. Popp was interviewed around the time of Dolowy’s murder but police did not follow up at that time. Popp is being held on a million dollars cash bond.

Wisconsin man dies from fall at Devils Tower in Wyoming (DEVILS TOWER)

A Wisconsin climber died Saturday in a fall at Devils Tower in Wyoming. The National Park Service says Devils Tower Law Enforcement received a call for a rock climber who had reportedly sustained a fall, and found the injured party and their climbing partner around 8:40pm. A release from NPS says 21-year-old Stewart Philip Porter of Eau Claire was rappelling the second pitch of El Cracko Diablo when he fell, sustaining major injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene by a local EMS Paramedic. Porter’s partner was stranded and later rescued from the wall of the Tower. This is just the seventh climbing death in the 100 plus year climbing history at Devils Tower.

Return of the Curdburger (UNDATED)

Culver’s is bringing back a fan favorite and twist on a Wisconsin staple. The Wisconsin food chain announced the Curderburger will be returning to menus beginning October 1st, but only for a limited time until October 14th. Culver’s is also debuting hot honey cheese curds on October 15th, which happens to be National Cheese Curd Day. The company describes it as Culver’s signature curd with just a touch of sweet heat from a hot honey breading. The Hot Honey Cheese Curds will be available until October 31st.

Evers, DNR announce funds for combating PFAs contamination in small communities (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Natural Resources announced nearly $460,000 in grants to fight PFAS and manganese contamination in the state’s smaller public water systems. Evers’ office says these smaller systems have historically been ineligible for financial assistance through the department to remove PFAS and manganese. With the funding, the communities will be able to drill new wells, connect to existing public water systems, or install treatment to receive a safer water supply.

Favre announces Parkinson diagnosis (WASHINGTON DC)

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre revealed he’d recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, which is a condition that causes deterioration in the brain and affects motor skills. Favre was on Capitol Hill Tuesday to testify about welfare reform. Of course, he was at the heart of a welfare scandal in Mississippi as he was paid money for speeches that was meant to go to needy families. Favre actually never gave the speeches and maintains he wasn’t aware he was paid with welfare money. He did repay over a million dollars and was never arrested or charged in the scandal.