Wisconsin AM News Summary

‘Earth Fest’ week at University of Wisconsin (MADISON)

Tuesday is Earth Day, and the this is the second annual Earth Fest at the University of Wisconsin, with more than 65 events. Chelsea Rademacher is communications manager at the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, named for Earth Day founder Gaylord Nelson. She said the more than 65 scheduled events cover diverse topics, from groundbreaking climate research, to garden cleanups and volunteer work parties, to yoga flows and climate poetry. Most events take place on and around the Madison campus, but there are also online and hybrid events. Find a full listing online at earthfest.wisc.edu

UW System president worried about Trump cuts (MADISON) Universities of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman has concerns about funding cuts coming from the Trump administration. Rothman told lawmakers at the Capitol last week that several research fields like Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and agriculture could be impacted. Rothman says he doesn’t expect the state to cover all the cuts the Trump administration is making to research grants. The UW system has already lost millions in research funding cuts by the administration. Rothman testified in front of an Assembly committee last week on the system’s $855 million increase request in the state budget.

Mayor excited about impacts of NFL Draft (GREEN BAY) This week’s NFL Draft is expected to bring a major economic impact to the Green Bay area. On WisconsinEye’s Newsmakers program, Mayor Eric Genrich said it’s a great opportunity to show off the city. Genrich said it will also be a chance to show off the entire state, as people will have to come in from all parts of Wisconsin. Genrich said the city of Green Bay will have to do it’s best to advertise the whole city, so people visiting the draft go beyond Lambeau Field and explore the city. It’s estimated between 250,000 and 300,000 people will attend the draft which runs Thursday through Saturday.

County Deer Advisory Council meetings are underway (UNDATED)

You have an opportunity to comment on Wisconsin’s deer management plan. The Department of Natural Resources and County Deer Advisory Councils remind the public to attend local county meetings to share feedback on local deer management ahead of the 2025 deer season. Each if Wisconsin’s 72 counties has a County Deer Advisory Council that meets annually to provide input and recommendations to the DNR on local deer management. Recommendations are reviewed and set annually to allow for adjustments in response to the previous year’s deer harvest, winter severity and other factors. This year’s meetings will take place today (Monday) through May 1. More details, including meeting locations, are available in the 2025 County Deer Advisory Committee Meeting Schedule on the DNR website.