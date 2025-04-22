Wisconsin AM News Summary

Gaylord Nelson and the origins of Earth Day (MADISON)

Earth Day has Wisconsin origins. Chelsea Rademacher with the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at UW Madison says U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson had the idea in 1969, while flying back from California after witnessing a large oil spill. On that flight back, he was reading about college students organizing teach-ins about the Vietnam War, and though the same approach could be taken for the environment. Millions of people took part in the first Earth Day on April 22nd, 1970. UW Madison is hosting dozens of Earth Day related events during Earth Fest all this week. Nelson, who died in 2005 at age 89, said “the economy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the environment, not the other way around.”

Legislative committee ready to act on elections observer rule (MADISON)

At the Capitol, sparring over a rule on election observers. It’s been months in the making by a 24-member advisory committee to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. On Monday, Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules chair Representative Adam Neylon of Pewaukee was not happy that no lawmakers were involved, and said he found that “a little bit insulting.” Don Millus, a Republican appointee to the commission, told Neylon “no slight was intended.” Millus and WEC chair asked the committee to approve the rule, which the commission approved on a 5-1 vote in March. The committee can approve, suspend or modify the rule package. Representative Scott Krug of Nekoosa is working on legislation to implement the rule changes, along with penalties for local election officials.

Lookout for Draft transportation scams (GREEN BAY)

The state Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection is warning of possible scams regarding transportation both on the way to and into Green Bay. DATCP says you should be on the lookout for fake QR codes on parking meters, invalid parking spaces, or fake parking tickets. Green Bay Metro will provide a free bus route from downtown Green Bay to the draft event grounds in the Titletown District. The Brown County Tavern League will also be providing free shuttles to and from participating locations. More info on draft transportation can be found by downloading the NFL One Pass app or visiting GreenBay.com.

State Senate votes Tuesday on expanding Medicaid for new moms (MADISON)

The State Senate will vote Tuesday on expanding how long new moms in Wisconsin can be on Medicaid. The current limit of 60 days would be extended to 12 months under the bill. The Senate approved a similar bill last session, but it was never taken up in the Assembly, where Speaker Robin Vos has called the measure an unnecessary expansion of welfare. Wisconsin is one of just two states that does not offer expanded postpartum Medicaid coverage. If the bill becomes law, the Department of Health Services would be directed to seek a waiver from the federal government to allow the longer coverage period.