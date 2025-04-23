Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers and legislative leaders maneuver on tax cut and budget (MADISON)

Tax and budget talks are getting off the ground at the Capitol. Democratic Governor Tony Evers said Tuesday that he’s had meetings with Republican legislative leaders and staff. Evers said his goal would be to have work completed this summer, but “the Legislature seems a little slow this time around.” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos believes the governor realizes that there will not be new spending without a reduction in taxes, while Republicans understand that they’re not going to ever get a tax cut if they don’t talk with the governor and see where his priorities are. Republicans prefer passing a tax package before moving on to the budget, while Evers wants any cuts to be part of the overall budget. Evers and Republicans have a roughly $4.3 million dollar surplus to work with. Evers said he won’t make a decision regarding a possible third term until after the budget is finished.

Vos remains opposed as Medicaid postpartum coverage extension sails through Senate (MADISON)

A bill to provide health care for new moms sailed through the state Senate Tuesday on a 32-1 vote, but faces an uncertain path in the Assembly. The bill to extend Medicaid coverage for new moms to one year is from Republican Senator Jesse James. Wisconsin and Arkansas are the only states capping that coverage at 60 days. James said that leaves far too many women without the care they need during the one of the most critical times in their lives. He called the measure “a simple, meaningful step that can change the outcomes for families” in Wisconsin. But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos isn’t ready to sign off on it. Vos said the Assembly Republican caucus has yet to discuss the bill, which he called “an expansion of welfare” and something that he could not support. A similar bill passed the Senate last session but didn’t get a vote in the Assembly.

Johnson wants to reinvestigate the 9-11 attacks (WASHINGTON DC)

Republican US Senator Ron Johnson wants to reinvestigate the 9/11 attacks. Speaking on a conservative podcast, Johnson says Congress should reopen the investigation into the terrorist attacks on New York City and the Pentagon. The chairman of the Senate Homeland Security investigation committee told host Benny Johnson he wants to investigate several already debunked conspiracy theories. Several Trump allies are urging the President to support the move, since he is a New Yorker. It has been nearly 24 years since the attacks in 2001, and 21 years since the official release of the 9-11 commission’s final report.

Wisconsin DOR stops major fraud scheme (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue has stopped a major fraud scheme involving unclaimed property. D O R reported Tuesday that an arrest has been made after a suspect in Tennessee tried to cash nearly 900-thousand dollars in checks from the agency. Bank employees cooperated with the Department of Revenue, and directed the suspect to travel to Georgia to cash the checks at the Georgia Department of Revenue, where they were arrested. D O R agents returned the money to the victim in the case, who had been unaware he had an inheritance waiting in unclaimed property.

Over 10 million trees planted in WI last year (UNDATED)

Over 10 million trees were planted in Wisconsin last year. Governor Tony Evers announced the milestone as part of an update on Wisconsin’s Trillion Trees Pledge. Evers says the state also conserved over 57,000 acres of forestland in 2024. In 2021, Evers pledged to plant 75 million new trees and conserve 125,000 acres of forest by the end of 2030, but he upped that goal last year to 100 million trees. The recently announced milestone means Wisconsin has reached 40% of its tree planting goal and 60% of its forest conservation goal.

Underage tobacco sales decrease in WI (UNDATED)

Underage tobacco and vape sales in Wisconsin decreased in 2024. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that rates dropped from 13.6% in 2023 to 11.8% in 2024. Data shows tobacco and vape shops sold to underage consumers at a 30% rate, higher than gas stations and other types of retail outlets. Wisconsin is one of just eight states that has not changed its state law to match a federal law that raised the legal age for tobacco sales to 21, which DHS says has caused confusion and enforcement challenges statewide.