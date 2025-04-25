Wisconsin AM News Summary

Assembly Republicans approve changes to Unemployment Insurance (MADISON)

Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly voted this week to approve changes to Unemployment Insurance. If it passes the state Senate, the bill faces a likely veto from Democratic Governor Tony Evers. During Wednesday’s floor debate Kenosha Democrat Tip McGuire said the measure (AB 164) will make it harder for people who’ve lost work to get benefits they’ve already earned. Speaker Robin Vos called the bill “common sense.” The bill would add new requirements for those completing required work searches to remain eligible for benefits – including direct contact with potential employees and posting a resume on the Department of Workforce Development job site. Vos said the bill will make it more difficult for people to collect benefits without making legitimate job searches.

New state law offers alternative to traditional barkeeper’s license (MADISON)

A new state law offers an alternative to the traditional bartender’s license in Wisconsin. The Statewide Operator’s Permit is a new alternative to traditional operator’s licenses, often referred to as “bartender’s licenses.” Unlike licenses valid only within the issuing municipality, the Statewide Operator’s Permit is valid at licensed or permitted premises anywhere in Wisconsin. It provides flexibility for businesses operating in multiple municipalities, eliminating the need to obtain separate licenses for each location. For more details and permit qualifications, visit the Wisconsin Division of Alcohol Beverages website at revenue.wi.gov.

Youth pleads guilty in connection to death of Lincoln Hills counselor (MERRILL)

A plea deal for an inmate charged in connection with the death of Lincoln Hills youth prison counselor Corey Proulx. Rian Nyblom pled guilty to a pair of class H felonies for battery by prisoners on Thursday. Investigators say he gave Javairus Hurd a cup of soapy water, which he threw in the face of a correction officer- sparking the chain of events that led to an attack on Proulx- who hit his head on a hard surface and died a few hours later. Nyblom had been facing felony murder charges, but Thursday’s deal amends that count. He now faces up to 12 years in prison at an August 8th sentencing.

Dane County seeks partners for Alliant Energy Center remodel (MADISON)

Dane County officials are seeking partnerships and sponsorships to help complete a renovation of the Alliant Energy Center. W K O W reports Dane County Executive Melissa Agard and other leaders held a listening session on Wednesday to go over the proposed renovations to Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The building hasn’t seen any major updates since it was built in the 60s and is sorely in need of better access for both visitors and for anyone wanting to run a show or host an event. The county is set to issue a request for proposals on the renovation later this year.

Fox Valley parochial teacher arrested on child porn charges (APPLETON)

Appleton Police arrest a teacher from a parochial school in Kaukauna for possession of child pornography. Collin Killoren was taken into custody Wednesday and booked on ten counts of Possession of Child Pornography. A-P-D launched an investigation into Killoren after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He taught Logic, Philosophy, and Debate for grades seven through twelve at Saint Ignatius Catholic School. Investigators do not believe any students were harmed by Killoren’s alleged activities. School officials say background checks during Killoren’s hiring process did not turn up any concerns or issues from previous employers. Criminal charges are pending.