Wisconsin AM News Summary

Local elected officials reacted to the Friday morning arrest of Milwaukee County Court Judge Hannah Dugan by federal agents. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the arrest sends a chilling message to undocumented persons who nevertheless have legitimate reasons to participate in the legal process. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley called the circumstances of Dugan’s arrest at the courthouse concerning. Judge Dugan allegedly assisted an undocumented immigrant, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, to avoid arrest at the courthouse a week ago. She’s charged with obstruction and concealing an individual from arrest. She made an initial appearance in court and was released. Flores-Ruiz is in custody. In a statement, 6th District Congressman Glenn Grothman said Flores-Ruiz has a criminal history that includes charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse. He said Flores-Ruiz had already been deported once, illegally re-entered the United States, and again committed violent crimes while unlawfully present in the country.” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a statement to WisPolitics the charges against Dugan are “serious,” and the Assembly is prepared to act. Vos said “Judge Dugan’s decision to hide a dangerous and illegal immigrant was irresponsible and put public safety at risk.”

Attendance at the NFL Draft in Green Bay beats expectations. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the final attendance for all three days of the draft in Titletown was 600,000 people. Packers CEO and President Mark Murphy last week said the forecast called for a total attendance of 250,000 people. Green Bay couldn’t quite match the record attendance of 775,000 people at last year’s draft in Detroit, but it’s the second highest total ever since the draft left New York in 2015, matching Nashville in 2019.

At the Capitol, lawmakers are considering “Bradyn’s Law,” increasing penalties for sextortion, especially if it leads to suicide. The fast-growing cybercrime targets kids to send explicit images and extorts them for money or more content. The bill is named after Bradyn Bohn. The Wausau area 15-year-old died by suicide in March after being victimized by a cybercriminal. The bill was the subject of an emotional public hearing last week before the Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety. Bradyn’s mom Brittney Bird said her son was targeted by organized crime, and that there needs to be a consequence that at least makes cybercriminals “think twice about it.” The bill would make sextortion perpetrators eligible for felony murder charges if their actions result in a victim’s suicide. It has bipartisan support and the backing of Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is unveiling its new Fishing Finder tool. Fisheries System Biologist Alex Latzka says it’ll help new anglers looking for the right place to fish, as well as experienced anglers who might want to explore somewhere new. The tool includes information like fishing regulations, boat launch locations, and lake habitat and fish stocking. The information on the DNR’s TROUT tool, including trout streams, regulations and easements, is also available on the new Fishing Finder tool. More info is available on the DNR’s website.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association has approved a name, image, and likeness amendment. The approved Constitutional amendment will allow students to enter into NIL opportunities for activities not associated or identified with their school team, school, conference or the WIAA. Students also can’t wear their school team’s uniform in any endorsement deal or use the marks and logos of their school, conference or the WIAA. Compensation for NIL deals also can’t be based on a student’s on-field performance, and the deals cannot be provided as a means of recruiting.

This year’s Mifflin Street Block Party in Madison saw fewer arrests than last year. Madison police say around 40 people were arrested at the annual party near the UW-Madison campus. Most of those stops were citations for alcohol related offences, and police are expected to file a full report on the incidents on Monday. This year’s party also saw less property damage. Last year a car was flipped over and a deck collapsed from the weight of too many partygoers. The party started as a student protest against the Vietnam War, but now is just a party before final exams start at UW Madison.

Be prepared for hazardous weather on Monday. The National Weather Service says some extremely severe storms could push through most of Wisconsin on Monday. That will start in the morning on Monday, with a round of storms that could bring heavy hail. The second round of storms is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning with a chance of tornadoes, strong winds, hail and flooding. Keep an eye on weather reports and be ready to move to safety if a tornado approaches.