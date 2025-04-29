Wisconsin AM News Summary

UW-Madison international students get their visas back (MADISON)

Visa status is restored for UW Madison students and alumni. A total of 27 international students and alumni with visas through the federal Student Visitor and Exchange Program had their status terminated earlier this month. Campus officials report those individuals have been returned to active status as of Saturday, meaning they’re able to continue their studies or post-graduation training. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said she’s relieved and grateful by the reversal, adding that the “situation was deeply troubling, upended lives and created both fear and harm.” The Trump administration did not provide a reason for the initial visa terminations, which impacted students on campuses around the nation.

Former prison warden takes plea deal in inmate suicide incidents (WAUPUN)

A former prison warden at the center of a prisoner suicide scandal has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. Online court records show former Waupun Correctional warden Randall Hepp pleaded no contest on Monday to one count of violation of state – county institution laws. Hepp had been facing felony charges in connection with the deaths by suicide of inmates Cameron Williams and Donald Maier. Four inmates died in total during a series of extended lockdowns at Waupun between 2022 and 2024. Hepp paid a 500 dollar fine and court costs, and was released.

Culver’s board picks first female CEO (SAUK CITY)

Culvers has its first female C E O. The iconic Wisconsin fast food chain announced Monday that Julie Fussner is taking over operations. She’s the company’s fifth C E O and was previously Culver’s chief marketing officer. Fussner takes over with the endorsement of company chairperson Craig Culver, who said Fussner was picked through an extensive search. Founded by Craig Culver 40 years ago in Sauk City, Culver’s has grown to 1000 locations in 26 states, primarily in the Midwest.

DHS warning of impacts of federal cuts to Medicaid (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is highlighting the impact of federal budget cuts on Medicaid recipients. State Medicaid Director Bill Hanna says they could have to change who is eligible should cuts happen, and hospitals and other healthcare consumers will have to pick up the costs. Hanna says they could also have to get rid of certain services they provide. Estimates show if cuts went into effect, Wisconsin could lose up to $16.8 billion in federal funding over a ten year period.

WI joins lawsuit against Trump administration over school funding (UNDATED)

Wisconsin has joined another lawsuit against the Trump administration. Governor Tony Evers says the lawsuit is aimed at preventing Trump from cutting federal funding for Wisconsin’s public schools. It looks to protect more than half a billion dollars the state receives each year from the U.S. Department of Education. Evers says the funding cuts would make it harder to keep class sizes small, recruit and retain teachers, and ensure schools stay open. The Trump administration has threatened to cut funding over diversity, equity, and inclusion and transgender athlete policies. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has launched a website tracking the impacts of federal cuts.