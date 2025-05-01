Wisconsin AM News Summary

DNR releases CWD summary of ’24 hunting season (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources releases numbers from its 2024 Chronic Wasting Disease sampling efforts. Deer Herd Specialist Erin Larson says more than 17,000 deer were sampled during the hunting season, and of those, 1,786 tested positive for CWD. Larson says the best way to combat CWD is to continue harvesting deer every year. Two counties, Chippewa and Manitowoc, had their first wild positive CWD detection in 2024. A CWD interactive map and testing results can be found on the DNR’s website.

State’s Youth Apprenticeship has record enrollment (UNDATED)

Wisconsin saw a record high enrollment in it’s youth apprenticeship program. The Department of Workforce Development says 11,344 youth apprentices were enrolled in the program during the 2024-25 school year, which is a 14% increase from the prior year. Youth Apprenticeship is a one-year or two-year earn-while-you-learn program for high school juniors and seniors pairing work and related classroom instruction in a chosen occupation. The program also partnered with a record 7,447 employers. More information on the program can be found on the DWD website.

Henry Vilas Zoo welcomes two new otter pups (MADISON)

The Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison is welcoming two new river otter pups. The zoo announced the North American river otter pups, male Wasabi and female Ginger, were born in February and have been bonding with their mother Elva behind the scenes. Zoo Executive Director Ronda Schwetz says Elva is proving to be an attentive parent and they’ve been able to keep on eye on the pups over the last few months. Wasabi and Ginger will make their debut on Saturday at the zoo’s annual Party for the Planet and money raised during the event will support wildlife conservation.

Bipartisan plan to bring more nuclear power to Wisconsin introduced at Capitol (MADISON)

A bipartisan plan to bring new nuclear power stations to Wisconsin was the subject of a state Senate committee hearing on Wednesday. New Berlin Republican Senator Julian Bradley says bringing more nuclear power to Wisconsin will better position the state for future growth. Two bills direct state agencies to revise and review policies on nuclear power, and to host a nuclear power summit once the new UW-Madison engineering building is completed. Wisconsin’s only current nuclear facility is the Point Beach Power plant in Manitowoc County.

Diny ethics board investigation on hold (WAUSAU)

A hearing by the City of Wausau Ethics Board into a complaint against Mayor Doug Diny is on hold, pending the outcome of a separate state DOJ investigation. It stems from Diny’s actions last September, when he moved the city clerk’s ballot drop box into his office. Ethics board members voted 4-1 this week to postpone proceedings for up to four months due to lack of participation from City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde and City Attorney Ann Jacobson during the ongoing DOJ investigation. The Ethics Board will continue its investigation with only four members – Brian Mason announced that he would be vacating his seat at the scheduled end of his term on Wednesday.

Republican lawmakers propose “red tape reset” bill package (MADISON)

At the Capitol, Republican lawmakers want to reset regulatory red tape in Wisconsin. A package of four bills are designed to address a regulatory climate which state Representative Dan Knodl said is not friendly to business. Knodl said he hears about “businesses that are considering coming to Wisconsin are just frightened about the maze of regulations and all the hurdles that are in front of them.” Representative Adam Neylon said the red tape burden on businesses has worsened under Democratic Governor Tony Evers – who would likely veto the bills if they reach his desk. The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty provided research used in drafting the bills.

Tigerton man sentenced to federal prison for shooting at USPS carrier (MILWAUKEE)

A Shawano County man is sentenced to federal prison for shooting at a rural mail carrier last September. 44-year-old Benjamin Joos fired a shotgun at the victim and told her to stay away from his mail box and “leave his mail alone”, blowing out the window of her delivery truck and causing injuries to her arms. She managed to flee the scene and call police. Joos later admitted to having multiple whiskey and coke drinks, which was confirmed when his blood alcohol content tested at twice the legal limit hours after the incident. The sentence for Joos, who had no prior criminal history, includes 18 months in federal prison, three years on extended supervision, and a ten thousand dollar fine.