Wisconsin AM News Summary

Bill to force open records at WIAA gets hearing at Capitol (MADISON)

A Republican authored bill would bar schools from joining the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association unless the W I A A submits to open records requests. Bill author Representative Cindi Duchow of Delafield says the W I A A wields too much power. Madison Democrat Francesca Hong notes that there is no direct taxpayer funding for the W I A A and opening it up to open records could open up other groups like the Counties Association to the same treatment. The bill comes after several high profile decisions by the W I A A stopped students or schools from participating in playoffs and tournaments over the past several years. A similar bill was proposed a decade ago.

Schoemann is early Republican entrant in governor’s race (WASHINGTON COUNTY)

An early Republican entrant into the race for governor. Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann (showman) has filed papers to run for governor in the 2026 fall election. Incumbent Democrat, Governor Tony Evers, has yet to indicate whether or not he’ll seek a third term, saying he’ll wait to make an announcement once work is complete on the state budget. The 43-year-old Schoemann was elected as executive of conservative Washington County in 2020, after six years as county administrator and administrative coordinator, and elected to a second term in 2024. In a statement, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin Democrats said “The Republican primary for governor is going to be a who’s who of far-right extremists tripping over themselves to earn Donald Trump’s favor.” Schoemann will make a formal campaign announcement this weekend. Other potential Republican candidates for governor are congressman Tom Tiffany, former U.S. Senate candidate and Madison businessman Eric Hovde, and Whitefish Bay businessman Bill Berrien.

Racine man sentenced to federal prison for role in 2020 “swatting” spree (LOS ANGELES)

A Wisconsin man is sentenced to federal prison for his role in a nationwide “swatting” spree. On Thursday, a U.S. District Court judge in Los Angeles sentenced 23-year-old Kya Christian Nelson of Racine to three-and-a-half years in federal prison. Nelson and his co-conspirators gained access to Ring home security door cameras. Over a one week period in November 2020, they placed bogus emergency phone calls designed to elicit an armed police response, then livestreamed the events on social media, sometimes while taunting responding police officers. Nelson pleaded guilty in January. He has been in federal custody since August 2024 and previously was serving a prison sentence in Kentucky after being convicted in state court there in an unrelated case.

Lawmakers launch first ever Wisconsin Legislative Asian Caucus (MADISON)

At the Capitol, three legislators introduce the first-of-its-kind Wisconsin Legislative Asian Caucus. Madison Democratic Representative Francesca Hong says Asian American communities are diverse and the needs are diverse and it’s very important that they meet communities where they are. Hong is joined by West Allis Representative Angelito Tenorio, and Madison Representative Renuka Mayadev in the caucus. Together they are the first cohort of Asian American lawmakers to serve concurrently in the Legislature.

Kohl’s fires new CEO five months into job (MENOMONEE FALLS)

Kohl’s has fired its new CEO less than five months into the job. According to a release from the Menomonee Falls based retailer, Ashley Buchanan was dismissed “for cause” after an investigation found that he violated company policies by directing the company to engage in vendor transactions that involved undisclosed conflicts of interest. Kohl’s says Buchanan’s firing is unrelated to the company’s performance. Kohl’s announced in January it was closing 27 stores, leaving around 1,100 stores left. Michael Bender has been selected to serve as interim CEO while the company looks to find a permanent person for the job.

Wisconsin’s general fishing season opens Saturday (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s general fishing season opens Saturday. Wisconsin residents and nonresidents age 16 or older are required to purchase a fishing license. If you head out, the Department of Natural Resources is asking you to help minimize the spread of invasive species, follow proper catch and release protocols, know rules and regulations, and stay safe. You can also use the DNR’s new Fishing Finder tool to find access points, stocking information, and regulations. An annual resident fishing license costs $20. More information can be found on the DNR’s website.