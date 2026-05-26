Wisconsin AM Sports

Jacob Misiorowski set a major league record by throwing 57 pitches at least 100 miles per hour as the Brewers beat the Cardinals 5-1 in their series opener at Am Fam Field. — UW-Milwaukee heads to the NCAA men’s baseball tournament and will open up against Auburn in the Auburn regional on Friday. — The NY Knicks advanced to the NBA finals by sweeping Cleveland in the Eastern Conference finals. — In the NHL, Carolina knocked off Montreal 3-2 in overtime to go up 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals.