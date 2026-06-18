Wisconsin AM Sports

Jun 18, 2026

The Brewers made it two straight over Cleveland, rolling to a 9-4 win over the Guardians.  Rookie Cooper Pratt had a 2-hit night while Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio both homered in the win.  –  The men’s U.S. Open kicks off in New York today.  J.J. Spaun is the defending champion.  –  Wisconsin women’s hockey star Caroline Harvey was selected first overall in last night’s Professional Women’s Hockey League Draft  –  The WIAA Boys State Baseball championships wrap up their run in the Fox Cities today.

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