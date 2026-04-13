Wisconsin AM Sports

The Bucks season is over and Doc Rivers time as coach is as well – The Brewers dropped their 5th straight, falling to Washington 8-6 on Sunday – Rory McIlroy captured his second straight Green Jacket on Sunday, winning the Masters by 1-shot over Scottie Scheffler – Chris McIntosh is stepping down as Athletic Director at Wisconsin – The Wisconsin men’s hockey team fell one game short of their 7th National title – The Packers sent WR Dontayvion Wicks to the Eagles for a pair of 3rd day draft picks.