Wisconsin AM Sportscast

MLB’s All-Star game is set for tonight in Atlanta. Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski and Trevor MeGill are set to pitch. Freddy Peralta was selected to the squad but won’t play because he pitched for the Brewers on Sunday – Seattle’s Cal Raleigh won the baseball Home Run Derby – The Brewers wrapped up the final day of baseball’s “First Year Player Draft” – Bleacher Report has Giannis Antetokounmpo at #24 on their Best Player of all-time list.