Wisconsin AM Sportscast

The Brewers grabbed the series opener against the rival Cubs 8-4 on Monday night – The Brewers added catcher help, acquiring former Appleton West standing Danny Jansen from Tampa Bay – Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg lost his battle with cancer, passing away at the age of 65 on Monday – Center Elgton Jenkins returned to the field for the Packers during their first padded workout on Monday – The Badgers open fall training camp at UW-Platteville today