Wisconsin AM Sportscast

The Brewers made it two straight over the Cubs. Andrew Vaughn clubbed a grand slam and drove in six in the 9-3 Milwaukee win. – Tempers flared during the second straight day of padded practices for the Packers – The Badgers kicked off fall camp at UW-Platteville but still await word from the NCAA on the eligibility of defense back Nyzier Fourqurean.