Wisconsin AM Sportscast

Tyrese Haliburton did it again. His last second jumper gave the Indiana Pacers a come-from-behind win in game one of the NBA finals. – Aaron Rodgers is set to sign a 1-year deal to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will host the Packers in a Sunday night matchup in week 8 of the season. – The AM Fam Championship gets underway today at TPC Wisconsin – the Brewers open a series with San Diego at AM Fam Field tonight.