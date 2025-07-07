Wisconsin News PM News Summary

Milwaukee leaders look to restrict THC Delta-8 sales (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee city leaders want to restrict sales of T H C derived products. That’s after two children were sold gummies with the hemp derived Delta Eight chemical, which is a cousin to the usual chemical in hemp that gets users high. State law does not restrict the sale of those chemicals to anyone, and the city council is looking at a plan that would prevent sales to anyone under 21. That would not apply to the non-intoxicating C B D oils that also come from hemp. The council is expected to vote on the measure next week.

Two dead in separate drownings on Delavan Lake (DELAVAN)

Police are investigating two separate drownings on Delavan Lake. Police were first called to the lake Saturday morning for a report of a drowning. They found a 57-year-old man from LaGrange Park, Illinois floating inside a boat. E M S attempted to revive the man but were unsuccessful. Later that afternoon, another man was spotted drowning in the water. The body of a 26-year-old man was recovered from the water after several hours. Both deaths are under investigation, and the victims have not been identified.

Child dies in UTV crash in western Wisconsin (GREENWOOD)

Vernon County deputies say a child died last week in a U T V crash. The crash happened July 2 in the Town of Greenwood. Two children, aged 11 and 12, were riding the U T V when it turned over on a curve. The 12 year old was taken to a hospital where he later died. The 11-year-old child suffered non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.