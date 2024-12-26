Wisconsin News Summary

Tow driver killed on roadside ID’d, suspect turns himself in (WAUKESHA COUNTY)

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office says Hussain Farhat, employed by Yaffo Towing out of Chicago was killed when hit by a minivan in Waukesha County on Christmas Eve. Farhat was hit by the minivan while trying to load a vehicle onto his truck on the shoulder of I-94. The sheriff’s office says they received an anonymous tip, which led to the suspect turning himself in during the investigation. The sheriff’s office and Wisconsin State Patrol are still investigating the crash.

Violence in MKE on Christmas Day (MILWAUKEE)

The Milwaukee Police Department says an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old are dead after being shot inside a vehicle on the city’s west side, and no arrests have been made. WISN reports a 6-year-old was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being shot on Milwaukee’s north side on Christmas morning. Officers said they are investigating what led up to the shooting and have not made any arrests. Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police.

Starbucks union strike hits Wisconsin (MADISON)

Three locations in Madison were closed Tuesday as Starbucks union members took to the picket line. The Unionized workers are asking the company to deliver on its promises for fairer labor practices. The baristas union filed a new unfair labor charge last week, alleging Starbucks “refused to bargain and engaged in bad faith bargaining”. The Union says the 1.5% guaranteed wage increases per year offered by Starbucks isn’t enough.