Wisconsin PM Briefs 11-01-24

Babysitter accused of letting child drown (MADISON)

A Madison woman working as a live-in babysitter faces charges in a child’s death. 18-year-old Mileydi Alfaro Rizo faces a charge of child neglect ending in death. Police say Rizo was working for a Madison couple when she left an 8 month old child alone in a bathtub for 30 minutes on Tuesday. The child was found unresponsive by paramedics. Rizo is being held on 25-thousand dollars bond.

Man accused of voting in Florida and Wisconsin (MUKWONAGO)

A Mukwonago man is accused of double voting twice. Waukesha County prosecutors accuse 37-year-old Jason Osheim of casting votes in both Wisconsin and Florida in 2018 and 2020. The report came from the Wisconsin Elections Commission during an inspection for voter fraud. The Commission says Osheim cast absentee ballots in New Myrna Beach, and then voted in the Wisconsin election both years. Osheim faces two counts of election fraud.

Forward FC soccer team to host playoff game (MADISON)

Madison’s professional men’s soccer team is set to host its first ever playoff game. Forward Madison will host Charlotte Independence this Saturday at Breese Stevens Field downtown. A win will put the Forward one step closer to the USL League One championship game. Head Coach Matt Glaser says his team nearly won this year’s mid-season Jagermeister Cup, and they’ve got a good chance to beat the Independence. Kickoff on Saturday is at 6 pm.

Former teacher found not guilty of assaulting student (OAK CREEK)

A former Oak Creek teacher accused of child sexual assault was found not guilty this week. 23-year-old Rachel Goodle faced second degree assault charges stemming from a 2022 incident with a student. Goodle was accused of having a relationship with a student, but no concrete evidence was ever found. Goodle was suspended and then fired by Oak Creek-Franklin schools following three investigations. Goodle’s attorney says she is ready to move on with her life. The alleged victim’s family says school administrators botched the investigation.