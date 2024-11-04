Wisconsin PM Briefs 11-04-24

Western Wisconsin drunk driving crash leaves one dead (SPARTA)

A homicide arrest after an alleged drunk driving crash killed a construction worker in Western Wisconsin. Monroe County deputies say a 25-year-old Sparta man was westbound on I 90 near Oakdale around 9:30 Friday night when he struck the back of a semi, spun out, and hit a piece of construction equipment. The equipment operator, 35-year-old Andrew Skupniewitz, died at the scene. The driver is being held on charges of drunk driving homicide, driving after revocation causing death and 2nd offense OWI. He’s expected to make a court appearance today.

Vance, Walz make final pitches in Wisconsin (UNDATED)

Both vice presidential candidates are in Wisconsin Monday/today for their final pitches to voters. Democrat Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his wife Gwen have stops in Milwaukee, La Crosse and Stevens Point. The Harris-Walz campaign has been hosting musicians at final events as a get out the vote effort. Republican, Ohio US Senator JD Vance will be in La Crosse as well, talking about inflation, border security and economic policies.

In-person voter registration available tomorrow (UNDATED)

If you haven’t registered to vote, you can do so on Tuesday. Wisconsin allows for in person same day voter registration. If you’re not sure if you’re ready to vote, you can log on to My Vote dot W I dot Gov and look up your status, or call your local clerk’s office. When you come to the polls to register be sure to bring proof of residence like a delivered letter or a utility bill and your photo ID. You need to have lived in your location for 28 days to be eligible to vote in that district. If you’re a college student, you can use your college ID and something that proves your enrollment status. Just be sure you’re only voting in Wisconsin.

Thieves break into Bucks forward Bobby Portis’ house (MILWAUKEE)

A break-in at the home of a Milwaukee Bucks player. Bucks forward Bobby Portis posted videos to social media on Sunday showing several people entering his home Saturday night during the middle of the game between the Bucks and the Cavaliers. Portis says a number of valuable items were taken, and is asking for tips and help at his personal email address.