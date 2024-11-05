Wisconsin PM Briefs 11-05-24

High speed chase forces lockdown of Rhinelander High School (RHINELANDER)

A Monday afternoon high speed chase that forced the lockdown of Rhinelander high school may have been the result of a road-rage incident. The caller said they were struck by another vehicle that was attempting to pass in a no-passing zone, then struck again as they pulled over. They added that they felt the driver of the second vehicle was attempting to start “an altercation.” The suspect fled when officers arrived, leading to a chase in and out of Rhinlander that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour and featured “numerous” traffic violations by the suspect. The chase eventually terminated on a logging road outside of the city, and the suspect was arrested without further incident.

High absentee turnout could mean late night counting votes: WEC Chair Jacobs (MADISON)

It could be some time before we know who won today’s election. Wisconsin Elections Commission chair Ann Jacobs is predicting a final count will take until 2 or 3 am Wednesday morning. That’s because 1 point 6 million absentee ballots will have to be opened and processed once the polls close at 8 pm. Jacobs reminds people that 3 point 3 million Wisconsinites voted in the 2020 elections, so be prepared to wait.

Keep those diapers out of the recycling, please (APPLETON)

A reminder to properly sort your recyclables after dirty diapers gum up the works in Northeast Wisconsin. The Outagamie County Solid Waste department posted a photo to their social media on Friday showing a massive clog of diapers in their paper shredding machine. Officials say the mixups not only force shutdowns on the line, they also contaminate all the other paper that is being recycled. Be sure to keep trash in the trash on its way to the landfill.