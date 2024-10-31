Wisconsin PM News Briefs 10-31-24

VP Harris makes Wisconsin stop Wednesday (MADISON)

Vice President Kamala Harris was at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison on Wednesday to make her pitch to Wisconsin voters. She promised to work with all sides if elected. Harris attacked former president Donald Trump for stacking the US Supreme Court against Roe v Wade and reproductive rights, and said Trump was obsessed with revenge for being ousted in 2020. Both Harris and Trump will be back in Wisconsin on Friday.

Chilly night for trick-or-treating (UNDATED)

It might be a night for jackets over those Halloween costumes. Meteorologists are predicting temperatures in the 50 to 30s across most of the state tonight, right when kids will be out trick or treating. If your kids are wearing a jacket over their costume, make sure there’s something reflective or bright so they can be spotted by drivers. Also, drivers should be extra cautious in residential areas, and plan for frequent stops.

Body found near SE Wisconsin park (WAUKESHA)

A death investigation in Waukesha. Waukesha police found a body near a park Wednesday afternoon, and confirmed to FOX 6 on Thursday they consider it to be a suspicious incident. The medical examiner’s office has been called in to identify the victim and cause of death. No other information has been made available.

Man wanted in connection with campground shooting in custody (MADISON)

A man wanted for a Dane County campground shooting is in custody. Dane County deputies say 33-year-old Mycah Riggins was arrested Wednesday night and booked into the jail. Riggins is suspected of repeatedly shooting a man at Madison Campground in Deforest October 20th and fleeing the scene. He now faces charges of attempted homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. The victim in the case survived the attack.