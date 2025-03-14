Wisconsin PM News Summary

More cuts, layoffs coming to St. Norbert College (DE PERE)

A Wisconsin college is looking at possible layoffs. St. Norbert College in De Pere will be cutting 15 majors and minors and laying off faculty in order to stave off budget deficits. The college has gone through two rounds of layoffs already as enrollment has dropped by 500 students over the past several years. College officials announced Thursday that 27 more faculty members are set for layoffs starting this year. Ongoing cuts led faculty to cast a no confidence vote against S N C president Laurie Joyner last month.

AAA Wisconsin says more people are driving while high (UNDATED)

Increasing fears about Wisconsinites driving while high. A recent survey of drivers by Triple-A Wisconsin finds 85 percent of people who use cannabis say they are driving the same day, with 53 percent saying they drive within the same hour. Triple A spokesman Nick Jarmuz says that’s alarming, because T H C and marijuana can impair your driving just as much as alcohol.

Gableman has to appear for deposition on open records complaint or face penalties (MADISON)

A former state supreme court justice has one last chance to appear for a deposition. The State Journal reports Michael Gableman was supposed to answer questions for Wisconsin’s Office of Lawyer Regulation in connection to his failure to turn over records from an investigation into the 2020 presidential election which he oversaw. Gableman refused to appear for a previous deposition, citing his 5th Amendment right against self incrimination. An independent referee handling the complaint against Gableman says he’s not allowed to do that, and must invoke that right to questions individually rather than skipping the whole deposition. Gableman could face contempt of court charges and fines if he skips another deposition. Gableman was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to conduct the investigation. It failed to uncover any widespread fraud or irregularities in Wisconsin’s 2020 election.