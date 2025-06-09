Wisconsin PM News Summary

Police ID woman found drowned in Bay of Green Bay (MENOMINEE)

A woman whose body was found in the Bay of Green Bay last week has been identified. Police in Menominee say the victim is 42-year-old Lisa Pipp of Greendale. She went missing in January after walking away from a vehicle on the ice on Green Bay after an argument. Her body was found near Little Strawberry Island near Peninsula State Park. There are no signs of foul play in her death, and an autopsy is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

Child dies in MKE area boating crash (MUSKEGO)

A child is dead in a boating accident in the Milwaukee suburbs. Muskego police say a 10 year-old boy died in a Saturday morning collision on Little Muskego Lake. The boy was one of three passengers in a stationary boat that was struck by a boat being operated by a 74-year-old man. The boy was taken to the hospital but later died. The man piloting the boat and the victim have not been identified. The crash remains under investigation.

Man dies in NE Wisconsin UTV crash (NIAGRA)

A man is dead in a Northeast Wisconsin UTV accident. The crash happened Saturday afternoon in the Town of Niagara. Marinette County Deputies say 18-year-old Gabriel Avila-Neuheisel of Menomonee Falls rolled his U T V on a dirt trail and was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Former GB Packer arrested again (GREEN BAY)

A former Green Bay Packer and Minnesota Viking is once again in jail. Online Court records show that Letroy Guion was booked into the Brown County Jail for a probation violation as well as charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Guion is currently on probation after being convicted in a 2021 assault of his now ex-wife. Guion played with the Packers from 2014 to 2016, but had numerous run-ins with the police, including an O W I in Hawaii, and an arrest for marijuana and gun possession in Florida.