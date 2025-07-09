Wisconsin PM News Summary

Suspect, victims identified in Portage County double homicide (NEW HOPE)

The victims and suspect involved in a Portage County Shooting have been identified. Investigators say John Shulfer shot his parents, 52 year old Paula and 53 year old Dale, at their home last weekend. Both Paula and Dale were found dead at the scene, John approached officers with a weapon and was shot when he didn’t comply with verbal commands to drop it. Officers immediately provided first aid before he was hospitalized, the 35-year-old is now facing potential homicide charges. Court action against him is pending, there’s been no update on his condition and no word on what may have led to the shooting. Officers from Wood and Marathon Counties are handling the investigation, the officer who fired has been placed on administrative leave per standard policy.

Dane County couple murdered, suspect dies by suicide (MIDDLETON)

A deadly Tuesday in southern Wisconsin as a Middleton couple was murdered and the suspect later committed suicide. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the town of Middleton Tuesday afternoon, where they found a man and woman dead. The suspect fled the scene before cops arrived but later in the day they were spotted in Vernon County. Authorities there say the suspect was pulled over but refused to comply with verbal commands before killing themself. The names of the victims and their cause of death haven’t yet been released. Sources say the victims include a longtime employee of Wisconsin’s State Patrol and his wife.

Businesses in the Dells having no issue getting overseas workers despite Trump admin crackdowns on immigration (WISCONSIN DELLS)

Businesses in the Wisconsin Dells say they’re not having an issue getting overseas employees despite a crackdown on immigration. The Wisconsin State Journal reports businesses in Lake Delton and the Dells are getting more than enough workers to come to Wisconsin via J 1 visas, which allow people to work for a limited time in the country. Those workers have traditionally filled the gaps in staffing at resorts and attractions. The Trump administration paused student visas earlier this year, but reopened applications with the caveat that anyone applying has to allow customs agents to review posts made to social media accounts.

Gov Evers disputes claims from Rep. Van Orden over Medicaid funding efforts (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers is disputing claims from Republican Congressman Derrick Van Orden that the congressman helped secure Medicaid funding for Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Van Orden made those claims after he voted for President Trump’s tax cut and spending bill which slashed Medicaid funding for the states. The Congressman said he urged the Governor to pass the state budget before the tax bill was signed in order to keep the state’s funding before it was cut. But the Governor says Van Orden was never in contact with him during the negotiations that were already underway, and instead simply sent a letter to his office just before the bills were signed. The Trump bill cuts a total of 1 trillion dollars from Medicaid by 2034.