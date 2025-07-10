Wisconsin PM News Summary

Woman accused of carjacking hospital van in Green Bay arrested (CHICAGO)

The woman connected to the carjacking at St. Mary’s hospital in Green Bay was arrested Wednesday in Chicago. Police allege 46 year old Jerilyn Soto of Keshena stole a Prevea health shuttle at knifepoint Tuesday morning. Soto was charged Wednesday with carjacking and armed robbery. The van still has not been found. It is a dark gray 2022 Chrysler Pacifica with a white triangular topper that says “Prevea Health Patient Shuttle”. It has Wisconsin license plates 35 72 9 AFT.

State patrol director, teacher named as victims in Dane County double homicide (MIDDLETON)

The two people killed in a double homicide in Dane County on Tuesday are a long time State Patrol employee and his wife. The victims in the shooting are David and Theresa Pabst. David was a regional director with the State Patrol and Theresa was a special education teacher. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the shooter in the incident was their 25-year-old son. He left the house after the shooting and was caught by State Troopers and Vernon County deputies later in the day Tuesday. He died by suicide during a standoff with police.

Former WI congressman Duffy tapped to lead NASA by President Trump (WASHINGTON DC)

Former Wisconsin Republican Congressman Sean Duffy has a new job. President Donald Trump on Wednesday appointed Duffy, who is already the US Secretary of Transportation, as the acting administrator of NASA. Trump’s previous nomination for the position was American financial businessman Jared Isaacman, an associate of billionaire Elon Musk. His name was withdrawn before the Senate could take it up for a vote.