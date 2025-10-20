Wisconsin PM News Summary

Wausau gets millions in PFAS settlement with 3M (WAUSAU)

The city of Wausau is getting millions as part of a lawsuit against PFAS manufacturers. Mayor Doug Diny announced that the city will get two point eight million dollars from 3M to settle a 20-23 lawsuit. Diny says it’s a “major win” for residents, and encourages the city’s water works commission and City Council to consider using the funds to offset the utility’s capital expenses or debt load to help stabilize water rates for customers. Wausau’s water rates have more than doubled in the last five years, as the city has brought new treatment plants online and added carbon filtration to remove the forever chemicals, which were found in all of the city’s water wells in 20-22.

WI Consumer Protection investigating fake EBT mobile app (MADISON)

Wisconsin Consumer Protection is looking for people who might have accidentally paid for a fake version of an official Foodshare mobile app. Administrator Michelle Reinen says scammers uploaded a phony version of the E B T Edge program last month. The real EBT Edge app is used to navigate SNAP or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and it has black, white, and yellow egg icons on it. The phony app was charging people 5 dollars a week or 60 dollars for a one time fee. If you encountered the fake app or paid the scammers, contact Consumer Protection at 800 422 7128.

DHS says you can get all your fall booster shots at the same time (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services wants you to get several vaccines this fall, but is it okay to get them all at once? Dr. Stephanie Schauer with D H S says yes, but you might not feel so good in the short term. D H S is recommending people get boosters for the flu, COVID and R S V this fall to prevent the spread of the illnesses later in the season. Most people will get soreness in their arms and some will get fatigued the next day or so from getting multiple shots, so consult with your pharmacist or doctor on how best to recover.