Wisconsin PM News Summary

Two arrests made as investigation into West Allis child death continues (WEST ALLIS)

We’re hearing more about the investigation into the death of a child in West Allis. Fox 6 Milwaukee reports West Allis police announced Monday that 4 year old Dante Campbell was found dead on Saturday and that the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested in connection with his death. Police say Dante was found covered in bruises when paramedics arrived, and that the boyfriend claimed the child was stiff already after falling down the stairs Friday night. Police also say Campbell’s mother admitted her boyfriend had been “heavy handed” with discipline. Investigators claim the boy’s injuries are not consistent with a fall. The mother and boyfriend have not been named or charged.

Job cuts coming at Molson Coors (UNDATED)

Layoffs on the way at Molson Coors. Molson Coors announced Monday it will lay off 9 percent of salaried staff companywide. Those cuts will come by the end of December, but it’s unknown at this point how many of those cuts will be made at the Milwaukee brewery. The company reported 428 million dollars in profits last year, but says it needs to maintain sustainable growth as sales have slowed.

Leaflets with white supremacist messages tossed into yards in Lake Mills (LAKE MILLS)

Police in a Jefferson County community say there’s no danger to the public after white supremacist leaflets were tossed into people’s yards. Lake Mills police say the leaflets were widely distributed over the weekend at the same time as one of the No Kings rallies was taking place. The leaflets, sealed in zip top bags and weighted with bird seed, had numerous messages connected with Nazi culture and pointed people to join a website devoted to white supremacists. Police say residents can simply throw away the messages, and that this is a common activity by members of the website being advertised.