Wisconsin PM News Summary

Biden in Wisconsin next week (RACINE)

The Biden campaign is coming back to Wisconsin. President Joe Biden will be in Racine on Wednesday of next week. He’ll deliver remarks and attend a campaign event. This is the president’s fourth trip to Wisconsin this year, and follows Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Waukesha this week.

Classes at Mt. Horeb to resume Monday (MT. HOREB)

Classes in the Mt. Horeb School District are expected to resume on Monday. On Wednesday, police shot and killed a 14-year-old student outside the middle school in the Dane County community. No one else was physically injured but counseling is being made available to students and staff. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has identified the 8th grade gunman as Damian Hagland, citing six sources who requested not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak on the matter.

UW protesters joined by high school (MILWAUKEE)

Anti-war protesters at UW Milwaukee get support from other Milwaukee area students. A group of around 100 Shorewood High School students walked out of classes Thursday to march just over a mile to join demonstrators at the UWM encampment. High school students also protested in Madison. Students at Marquette University staged their own protest of the Israel-Hamas war Thursday with a march in downtown Milwaukee. Organizers of the Marquette protests tell WISN-TV they don’t plan on starting their own encampment on the Marquette campus.

Northland College will remain open, operating on “refocused” model (ASHLAND)

A private college in northern Wisconsin will remain open. After announcing in March they’d have to close if they couldn’t raise $12 million by early April, the board of trustees at Northland College announced Thursday that the Ashland school would operate on a refocused model. The changes would lead to staff and faculty adjustments leading to almost $7 million in savings. The college will also offer only eight majors. The board says Northland will conclude its current academic year as planned and offer support to students who want to transition out of the college. The 132-year-old school is the nation’s first environmentally focused liberal arts college.

National Railroad Museum breaks ground on $15 million expansion (ASHWAUBENON)

A popular northeast Wisconsin attraction is making changes. The National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon broke ground Thursday on a $15 million expansion. The 25,000 square foot upgrade will add classrooms and grow the exhibit space on the main level. Above that, a 2,600 square-foot mezzanine will provide a view the exhibits below and the Fox River. The project will also add a 5,000-square-foot outdoor terrace. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was on hand to announce the state will provide $7 million in federal COVID funds to cover a portion of the work, which is expected be completed by July of next year.