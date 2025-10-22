Wisconsin PM News Summary

Dodge County man arrested for allegedly starting fire in bar with patrons inside (HORICON)

A man is arrested in Dodge County for allegedly starting a fire inside a bar while people were still inside. The incident happened Sunday night after police say the suspect got upset inside a Horicon bar and started the fire. Fire crews got everyone out safely, including a person who was trapped in an upstairs apartment. A 42-year-old Hustisford man is now being held in the Dodge County jail on pending arson and recklessly endangering safety charges.

Notorious Dane County dog breeder under scrutiny following news investigation (BLUE MOUNDS)

A notorious Dane County dog breeding facility is getting more scrutiny from state regulators after a news investigation. Fox 6 Milwaukee reports that Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds was selling beagle puppies at just five weeks old, in violation of state law. Reporters contacted Ridglan for comment and were told the state ag department had given permission to do so in 2012. Fox 6 then contacted the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer protection to see if that variance was still valid. DATCP said Tuesday that it had rescinded the permissions. Ridglan Farms sells animals for biomedical testing, and claims it needs to sell puppies that young to ensure that testing can be properly simulated on human infants.

DHS urges lead testing in infants as poisoning cases rise (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging families to test their homes and children for lead. The message comes as the number of lead poisoning incidents in children continues to rise, with nearly 5 thousand cases in 2024. Lead policy advisor Brian Weaver tells Fox 11 Green Bay most of the cases happen in homes that still have paint from the 70s when lead use was still prevalent. The department is now recommending all children have lead testing at ages 1 and 2 to detect and prevent long term damage.