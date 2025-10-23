Wisconsin PM News Summary

Bill would codify antisemitism definition in state law (MADISON)

A bill that would codify a definition of antisemitism in Wisconsin law was the subject of a hearing at the Capitol on Wednesday. Republican Representative Ron Tusler, one of the bill’s authors, said the language in the measure does not create a new crime or hate crime enhancer. It just defines what is and what is not antisemitism. It would require state and local governments use a definition from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance that’s been adopted by 36 other states. Hannah Rosenthal, a former U.S. State Department official from Milwaukee, testified against the bill. Rosenthal said that not a single jurisdiction that has adopted the IRA definition has seen any decline in antisemitic incidents. Rosenthal expressed concerns over freedom of speech and academic freedom were echoed by other speakers the hearing before the Assembly Committee on State Affairs, which lasted more than six hours.

Burlington woman pleads guilty to hiding daughter, prompting extensive search (MILWAUKEE)

A southeast Wisconsin woman is sentenced to time served for instigating a false missing persons search for her daughter. Court records show 37-year-old Luisa Asala of Burlington pleaded guilty in Milwaukee County court to felony custodial interference on Tuesday and was sentenced to 180 days time served on Wednesday. The search for Asala’s 13-year-old daughter started March 1st after the girl left her father’s home and did not return. Police were repeatedly informed that Asala may have been hiding the girl, and she was eventually found at a friend’s house a week later with instructions not to talk to police or go on social media. Asala was taken into custody and the daughter was returned to her father.

FBI arrests 22 in series of SE WI raids on suspected gang members (UNDATED)

The F B I has arrested 22 people in a series of southeast Wisconsin raids. The agency announced Wednesday that 24 search warrants were carried out in Racine and Milwaukee Counties as part of a widespread gang investigation. Agents and local police confiscated weapons, drugs, and vehicles in the raids. The F B I has not announced who was arrested or what the charges are against the suspects.

Day care worker arrested after infant breaks arm at facility (FOND DU LAC)

Fond Du Lac police have arrested a day care worker for allegedly breaking an infant’s arm. Police were alerted to the incident last Monday after the 4-month-old was taken to Children’s Hospital Milwaukee with the injury. Investigators say the incident happened at Lily Pad Day Care, and say interviews and surveillance footage from the facility pointed them to a 32-year-old worker at the facility. The woman was arrested on Monday. She is not being named because charges are still pending. Police say anyone with information should contact them at 920 322 3740.