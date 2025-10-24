Wisconsin PM News Summary

Parents of West Allis boy found dead face felony charges (WEST ALLIS)

The parents of a 4 year old West Allis boy face charges in the child’s death. 31-year-old Charlotte Kurek and 21-year-old Devario Cruz face multiple felony charges in Milwaukee County Court in the death of Donte Campbell. Police say Donte was found covered in bruises on his arms, back, face and head and that Cruz admitted to police that he had struck his son, but that he had only “used his hands”. Cruz is also suspected of abusing other children in the home including Donte’s twin sister. He’s being held on a 250-thousand dollar cash bond, Kurek is held on a 100-thousand dollar bond. Her other children have been taken into care.

Woman bound over for trial for allegedly attacking father with knife while hallucinating (MADISON)

A Madison woman accused of attacking her father with a knife is headed to trial. 34-year-old Jamie Anderson faces attempted homicide charges in the August attack. A Dane County Judge entered a not guilty plea on Anderson’s behalf on Thursday. She’s accused of walking some 18 miles from her home in Madison to Stoughton to attack her father with a knife. He escaped and was able to contact police who arrested Anderson without further incident. Anderson, who claimed she attacked her father because he was the devil, has been ruled competent to stand trial despite her hallucinations. She’s being held on a 500-thousand dollar cash bond.

Madison nonprofit looks for more funding to new homeless shelter 24/7 (MADISON)

A non profit group is trying to keep a Madison homeless shelter open full time. The new north side facility is set to open in April 2026, but current funding levels won’t cover housing residents 24/7. Shelter Friends of Dane County says it needs roughly 50 dollars a person a day to run the building full time, or over 4 and a half million dollars a year. Madison and Dane County officials are contributing to an endowment for the facility, but Shelter Friends still needs about a million dollars in investments to hit their full time goal.

Police make arrests in connection with Fox Valley bank robbery (BEAR CREEK)

Arrests are made in connection with last week’s armed robbery of a bank in Bear Creek. 43-year-old Martin Muniz-Lara was arrested Thursday by Outagamie County Sheriff’s deputies with help from Oshkosh Police officers, who were called in because Muniz-Lara had been living in Oshkosh and Greenville. Multiple search warrants were executed at locations in Oshkosh and Greenville. Those warrants resulted in the arrests of a 38-year-old Oshkosh man for Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine and Drug Paraphernalia. A 24-year-old Oshkosh woman was also arrested for Possession of Cocaine. The armed robbery investigation continues.

Arrests made after attack at Madison high school (MADISON)

An attack at a Madison High School leads to several arrests. 3 teens have been arrested for the attack, described as brutal and caught on tape at Madison West High School. Police say a student was beaten up and kicked in a bathroom late in the morning on October 15th. The student had to be hospitalized. The suspects range in age from 15 to 17. They face multiple charges, including 1st degree reckless injury. Madison police say their investigation of the attack continues.