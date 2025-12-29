Wisconsin PM News Summary

Your leftover holiday greenery could help animals, says Dane Co Humane Society (MADISON)

The Dane County Humane Society says your leftover holiday greenery will make a great habitat for critters outdoors. The shelter takes donations of used trees and wreaths after the holidays, and has already gotten all they need this year. But wildlife operations supervisor Paige Pederson tells W K O W T V in Madison that your tree could serve as shelter for small birds and wildlife. Pederson says putting those trees near birdfeeders will help provide a windbreak and a hiding spot for wintering birds and other animals.

Food pantries still seek donations after the holidays (GREEN BAY)

Food pantries across Wisconsin are still looking for donations. The call for continued donations of food and money comes after a surge in donations for the holidays. Craig Robbins with Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay tells Fox 11 News they’ve had record requests for food over the last three years, and that was only increased with a disruption in food benefits funding earlier this year. Paul’s Pantry is currently rationing out the surplus of food it received over the holidays, but Robbins says they’re still distributing over 100-thousand pounds of food a week to families in northeast Wisconsin.

Suspected OWI driver arrested after fatal MKE crash (MILWAUKEE)

A person is under arrest after a fatal Friday crash in Milwaukee. Police say the crash happened Friday evening, when 48-year-old Robin Dieringer was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver. Police say Dieringer was crossing the street just a block from her home when the driver struck her. Family members are working to take care of her four children. The driver is not being identified until formal charges are filed.