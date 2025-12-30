Wisconsin PM News Summary

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting MKE bus drivers (MILWAUKEE)

A man is under arrest after allegedly attacking a pair of Milwaukee bus drivers last week. Police say 38-year-old Christopher Jones attacked two Milwaukee County Transit System drivers in two separate incidents last week Friday. Jones was allegedly spotted on the bus’s security camera in the second incident. He’s being held in Milwaukee County Jail on battery charges. M C T S says the safety of its drivers and passengers is its top priority and they’re investigating better safety barriers to protect drivers.

Flu, RSV, COVID cases on the rise in Wisconsin (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting more cases of respiratory illnesses. D H S says now is the time to get your flu, COVID or R S V shot if you haven’t gotten one. Wisconsin emergency rooms are seeing an increase of all three illnesses, with flu cases at a moderate level and COVID and R S V at low but rising levels. Two children died from respiratory illnesses earlier this month, one from the flu and the other from COVID.

Make blood donation a New Year’s resolution, says Red Cross (UNDATED)

The American Red Cross is hoping you add blood donations to your New Year’s resolutions. Spokesperson Josh Murray says it’s simple to do, and can save lives. You can safely donate blood every 56 days and the process typically takes less than an hour, while the actual collection just lasts about ten minutes. Find a local donation site or blood drive online at Red Cross Blood dot Org.