Wisconsin PM News Summary

Ridglan Farms to release the remainder of its beagles by August (BLUE MOUNDS)

Ridglan Farms is releasing the rest of its beagles. The research facility in the Dane County Village of Blue Mounds will be selling another 325 beagles to Big Dog Ranch this week and handing over the remainder of its testing animals by the end of August. In a statement issued on Monday the facility said all the dogs have passed inspection by both USDA and Wisconsin DATCP and that they are happy and healthy. Ridglan will lose its breeding license at the end of the month after the company agreed to surrender it as part of an investigation into long standing allegations of animal cruelty. This agreement completes the successful rescue and relocation of 2,110 beagles carried out on April 29.

Lightning strike at festival in Rice Lake (RICE LAKE)

An electrifying performance at a festival in Barron County. Lightning struck a utility pole and stage at Rice Lake’s Aquafest concert Friday night, as the band and audience sought shelter from a thunderstorm. Thousands of people were attending the concert with 90s country band BlackHawk. Fortunately, no one was injured by the strike, but several crewmembers were checked out by EMS. The rest of the concert was canceled, and the grounds were evacuated.

Damaged stage equipment was replaced and music continued Saturday night.

Deputy wounded & suspect killed in Dodge Co shooting (COLUMBUS)

A disturbance that began at a dog park near Columbus last night ended with a deputy shot and the suspect dead. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department says the deputy who was shot by the suspect has since been released from the hospital. The suspect is believed to have shot and killed himself while he barricaded himself in his vehicle. Police were called to the River Run Dog Park around 7 Sunday night for an intoxicated man causing a disturbance and threatening people. A shelter in place was issued for residents in the area. Officials say no law enforcement officer fired a gun during the incident and that investigators recovered a handgun near the suspect.