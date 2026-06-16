Wisconsin PM News Summary

Judge denies Dugan request for new trial and acquittal (MILWAUKEE)

Former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan’s motion seeking a new trial and acquittal is denied. Federal Judge Lynn Adelman on Tuesday released his decision that Dugan “cannot satisfy the burden required for reconsideration.” Adelman had previously denied that request in April and Dugan was scheduled to be sentenced on June 3, with Adelman instead hearing oral arguments for her motion to reconsider a prior order denying dismissal of the case. In December, a jury found Dugan guilty of felony obstruction for helping Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade federal agents. She resigned as judge in early January. Flores-Ruiz was ultimately arrested outside the Milwaukee County courthouse. He later pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the U.S. and was deported in November.

Fight over Brewers 50/50 raffle heads to Wisconsin Supreme Court (MILWAUKEE)

A Kenosha couple are taking their fight over a 50-50 raffle at American Family Field to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Matt and Annette Flynn claim they were unfairly denied the win for a 13-thousand-dollar raffle at a 2023 Brewers game when they failed to make it to the 50-50 table in time to claim the prize. The Flynns say they could not see the scoreboard to read the winning ticket number and then were directed to the wrong location when they found out they did win, missing the time to claim by about a minute. An appeals court this month ruled in favor of the Brewers Community Foundation, finding it had the sole right on the contest rules and in awarding the prize.

Man accused of assaulting western Wisconsin girl caught in Montana (FRENCH ISLAND)

A man accused of sexually assaulting a girl in western Wisconsin is caught in Montana. Police in the La Crosse County Village of French Island report 33-year-old Matthew Weber was arrested on Friday in Great Falls, Montana, and will be extradited to Wisconsin. Weber is accused of assaulting a 12-year-old girl and is also suspected to have attacked the girl’s sister. Weber was already on a flight to Montana by the time the attack was reported to police two weeks ago.

Madison Interim Independent Police Monitor wants review of man’s 2024 death in custody (MADISON)

A new report suggests use of force by Madison police led to a man’s death in 2024. The department’s Interim Independent Police Monitor released the findings on Monday after the man’s mother had filed a complaint. They claim 32-year-old Richard Johnson’s death was caused by “restraint cardiac arrest,” and not an overdose of drugs as reported by the medical examiner. Johnson was wanted on suspicion of car theft and when confronted, police say he ran and they tackled him. Johnson died in police custody. Madison’s police chief has issued a statement say the officers involved acted within the department’s policies and training standards. Dane County’s d-a also cleared the officers of criminal liability.