Wisconsin PM News Summary

Green Bay Packers refute comments made by Rep Fitzgerald over broadcasting rights (GREEN BAY)

The Packers refute a Wisconsin Congressman’s challenge to the NFL ‘s broadcast agreement. 5th District Republican Scott Fitzgerald wants Congress to reexamine the 1961 Sports Broadcasting Act allowing the N F L to negotiate broadcast rights and distribute proceeds equally among teams. Fitzgerald and other Congress members are trying to determine whether anti-trust laws are being violated, and if the league is unfairly pricing out viewers. The Packers say those efforts threaten the team’s future: (quote) “The tremendously successful model of pooling media rights and sharing revenue equally amongst teams has allowed the Packers to survive and thrive in the smallest media market in professional sports.” The Packers call the S B A the foundation that the team has been built on.

Cedar Crest Ice Cream sold to Illinois company (MANITOWOC)

A well-known ice cream brand in Wisconsin is sold. Hoffmann Family of Companies announced Tuesday that they have purchased Cedar Crest Ice Cream. As part of the transaction, Renato DePaolis, CEO of Oberweis Dairy, will assume leadership of Cedar Crest, bringing together two heritage brands with longstanding reputations for quality. Cedar Crest President Ken Kohlwey says he and his brothers wouldn’t have handed over the reins to just anyone as they retire, but they knew they could trust the company to continue to grow their beloved business. Cedar Crest Ice Cream is made in Manitowoc while their headquarters is in Cedarburg.

Watch out for data thieves when plugging in your phone (UNDATED)

Don’t just plug your phone or device into any public charging station. Wisconsin Consumer Protection administrator Michelle Reinen (RY-nen) says you can never know if an offered “free” charging station is there for just power, or if it can also look at the data on your phone. When in doubt, use a standard outlet with your own charging cable, or bring a battery from home.

Jewelry store staff stop in progress scam (WAUKESHA)

Staff at a Waukesha jewelry store prevent an elderly woman from getting scammed. Waukesha Police say staff at Costa’s Fine Jewelry and Coins got suspicious last week when the woman came in trying to immediately cut a check for 30-thousand dollars worth of gold. Co-owner Yianni Roupas called police when it seemed like the 84-year-old woman was in distress. Police arrived and were able to help the woman from also handing over 17-thousand dollars in cash to the person talking to her on the phone. Town of Brookfield police are investigating to see if the scammer can be tracked down.