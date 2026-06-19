Wisconsin PM News Summary

Fox Valley woman accused of leaving cats to die when she moved (OSHKOSH)

A Neenah woman faces charges for leaving her cats to die when she moved homes. Online court records show the 47-year-old woman faces a felony count of mistreatment of animals resulting in death. Prosecutors accuse the suspect of leaving seven cats behind in her home when she moved in September of 2025, without food or water. When inspectors arrived in April of 2026, they found the cats dead inside, with signs they had been eating each other. The woman will be in court for her initial appearance in July.

Sheboygan teen critically injured in farm accident (SHEBOYGAN)

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A Sheboygan teen is in critical condition after a farm accident. Sheboygan County deputies were called to a Town of Sheboygan farm on Thursday for a report of an accident. The 18-year-old was caught in a piece of equipment, and his leg was mangled. The teen was extricated and airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital. The victim’s name has not been released.

One person killed in dump truck roll over (APPLETON)

One person is dead after a dump truck fell over on a car in Appleton. Appleton police say the crash happened Thursday afternoon when a truck towing that dump truck exited Highway 441, drove into the median and rolled over onto the other vehicle. Emergency crews tried to revive the victim, but the person was declared dead at the scene. The State Patrol and Appleton police are investigating. The name of the victim has not been released.

Prominent Milwaukee Muslim leader released from ICE custody (UNDATED)

A prominent Milwaukee Muslim leader is free from ICE custody. A Federal judge in Indiana on Thursday ordered the release of Salah Sarsour. Sarsour has been in ICE custody for two months after his arrest. Homeland Security called Sarsour a terrorist who attacked Israelis in his youth growing up in the occupied West Bank, and held him on alleged immigration violations. Sarsour’s attorneys say his arrest was in retaliation for pro-Palestinian speech, and that Sarsour has spent over 30 years in the US without a criminal record. Sarsour still faces immigration hearings as well as his habeus corpus challenge to his arrest.