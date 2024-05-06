Wisconsin PM News Summary

Oconomoc woman becomes 77th Alice in Dairyland (STURGEON BAY)

The next Alice in Dairyland was named Saturday in Sturgeon Bay. Halei Heinzel of Oconomowoc says she didn’t grow up on a farm, but involvement in an FFA chapter in high school led her on a path toward agricultural advocacy. Heinzel, who was selected to become the 77th Alice, will begin her duties in July travelling the state to talk about the importance of agriculture in Wisconsin. She’ll succeed the current Alice, Ashley Hagenow of Poynette. Heinzel will be graduating from UW-Madison with a degree in Life Sciences Communication later this week.

Milwaukee police officer shot and wounded during Cinco de Mayo event (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee police officer was shot and wounded late Sunday night. Police say a suspect fired shots during a Cinco de Mayo event on the city’s south side. One of the bullets struck a 29-year-old officer who suffered non-fatal injuries. Police say three persons of interest are in custody with two firearms recovered at the scene. It’s the second year in a row in which there’s been a shooting involving Milwaukee police on Cinco de Mayo in that neighborhood.

A pair of brothers killed after another fatal Milwaukee hit-and-run (MILWAUKEE)

Another fatal hit-and-run in Milwaukee early Sunday morning. Police say two men, ages 41 and 39, were standing near a parked vehicle on the city’s south side when a driver hit them and the parked car, and then took off. The two men, who were brothers, were killed. Police later located a car matching the description of the striking vehicle Sunday night about a mile from the scene of the crash. Police have a person in custody in connection to the incident.

Western Wisconsin law enforcement posts warning about counterfeit money transacted at garage sales (EAU CLAIRE)

Be on the lookout for counterfeit money. That’s the warning from western Wisconsin law enforcement after someone used a fake $100 bill to buy a low-cost item from a garage sale in Eau Claire over the weekend. Police in Chippewa Falls added that a similar incident happened there. Eau Claire Police advised residents through social media to be careful and examine larger bills should you be having a garage sale or yard sale this summer. A suspect in the Chippewa Falls incident has been identified.

Armed man wanted by Slinger Police shot, killed by Milwaukee County deputy (MILWAUKEE)

A man was shot and killed by a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy late Sunday night. The sheriff’s office says the man was an armed child abuse suspect wanted by Slinger Police. WDJT-TV in Milwaukee reports that when Germantown officers spotted a car with the man inside, he initiated a high-speed chase that ended when the man fled the car and ran through traffic and a dog park on Milwaukee’s northwest side. After authorities spotted the man, he refused a deputy’s commands, and was shot and died at the scene. Officials say a knife was recovered from the scene. The deputy involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave.