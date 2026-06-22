Wisconsin PM News Summary

Jefferson County deputies call for tips in cold case double murder (SUMNER)

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its call for tips in the search for a suspect in a double homicide. On June 16th of 2020, police say 67 year old Kevin Anderson shot and killed his sister and brother in law, Nedra and James Lemke, on family property in the Town of Sumner, which is in the far southwestern corner of Jefferson County. Police say Anderson set fire to a home and was also involved in a shootout with law enforcement. The motive, authorities say Anderson was involved in an inheritance dispute with his sister. Anderson is one of Wisconsin’s most wanted fugitives. In 2024, Anderson was profiled on “America’s Most Wanted.”

WisDOT searches for fixes to dangerous stretch of HWY 151 (BEAVER DAM)

The Wisconsin D O T wants to fix a dangerous stretch of Highway 151 in Dodge County. The D O T will be at Beaver Dam High School on Tuesday for a meeting with residents to discuss possible changes. A number of the intersections along the highway are not controlled by ramps, but still have turning lanes to smaller roads, farms and houses. Officials with the D O T say there were over 570 crashes in the area between 2020 and 2024. The meeting runs between 5 and 6:30 pm.

Man’s body pulled from southeast Wisconsin lake (LAC LA BELLE)

A man’s body is recovered from a Waukesha County lake. Lac La Belle police say the body of an 18-year-old man was pulled from the lake just before noon on Saturday. Emergency services were called Friday night after someone fell from a boat and did not resurface. Crews spent until early Saturday morning searching and returned at 6:30. The victim’s name has not been released, and a cause of death is still being determined.

Milwaukee PD searches for suspect in Friday night shooting that injures 4 (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee police search for a suspect after 4 people are shot and injured at a McDonalds over the weekend. Milwaukee P D says the shooting happened Friday night at a north side McDonalds, stemming from an apparent argument. A 24 year old victim had to be taken to the hospital, while three other victims declined treatment by EMTs. No one reported who had shot them, and police are asking for more information and tips.