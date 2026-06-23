Wisconsin PM News Summary

Wisconsin Supreme Court affirms Menominee Tribe’s purchase of land (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down a challenge against the Menominee Tribe adding property to the reservation’s trust. In a 4 to 3 decision Tuesday, the court upheld a dismissal of a lawsuit from the Legend Lake Property Owners Association that attempted to stop a tribal member from buying properties on Legend Lake in Menominee County and handing them back to the tribe. Liberal justices on the court ruled that a 1970s law re-establishing federal recognition for the Menominee Tribe and establishing its sovereign status means landowners’ covenants do not apply. The move allows roughly 40 properties on the lake to once again return to tribal regulation, after similar rulings at the federal level.

Blue-green algae blooms return across Wisconsin (UNDATED)

It’s a return of an unhealthy sight on Wisconsin lakes: blue-green algae. Recent sunny days following heavy rains have bloomed algae across southern Wisconsin, including on Madison’s Lake Monona. The D N R says fertilizer and other runoffs can prompt the blooms of single cell plants, and winds easily move the resulting slime into piles on the shore. Some of that algae can be toxic, so just keep out of the water if you see it and keep pets out of the water as well to prevent serious illness.

Chicago woman accused of leaving dog in hot car in Walmart parking lot (PORTAGE)

A Chicago woman is jailed in Columbia County after allegedly letting her dog die inside a hot car. Portage Police accuse 32-year-old Glenda Ruth Johnson of leaving a French bulldog inside of her car at a Walmart parking lot earlier this month. A shopper at the store spotted the dog inside the vehicle, unmoving and wrapped in a blanket, and took it to a nearby vet clinic where it died. Johnson is being held on a charge of animal mistreatment causing death.

Madison schools enact cell phone, device ban for students (MADISON)

The Madison School District has a new cell phone policy on the books. By law, all Wisconsin school districts must create rules surrounding student phone use by July 1st. On Monday night, the Madison school board, in a 5-2 vote, approved a bell-to-bell ban which covers phones, Smartwatches, Airpods and tablets. In grades K through 8, devices must be put away all day. For high schoolers, they have an exception to use devices during lunch – otherwise the items must also be stored for the day, including between classes, which was something supported by a number of parents and teachers.