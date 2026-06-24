Wisconsin PM News Summary

Milwaukee to consider creating its own utility (MILWAUKEE)

The city of Milwaukee may be moving to replace We Energies with its own local utility. The city’s utilities review board is meeting today (Wednesday) to talk about swapping from the regional utility to a locally created one, like many smaller communities and Madison currently have. Alderman Alex Brower tells Fox 6 News his reasoning for bringing up the swap is the 25 percent increase in utility fees from We Energies over the past 4 years. Wisconsin statutes allow any community to operate their own utility.

Officials clear foul play in deaths of elderly brother and sister in Manitowoc County (TWO RIVERS)

Officials in Manitowoc County say two people found dead in their home this winter did not die of foul play.

82-year-old Kenneth and 74-year-old Sandra Krall were found dead inside a Two Rivers home in February of 2026, but likely were dead for longer than that. Medical investigators say Sandra likely died of heart disease several days before she was found, but that Kenneth was likely dead for months. Utility service to the Krall’s home had been cut off in December, and it wasn’t until February that a welfare check was called for the home, when the two were found.

Man accused in series of northern Wisconsin burglaries arrested (FOND DU LAC)

A man accused of serial burglary in northern Wisconsin has been arrested in Fond Du Lac County. Deputies arrested 50-year-old Toby Mullins of Rib Lake this week. Mullins is suspected in a series of burglaries across the state, including in Iron, Sawyer, Price, Taylor, Ashland and Winnebago Counties. Deputies in Iron County say Mullins was breaking into cabins during the offseason and stealing property.