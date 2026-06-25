Wisconsin PM News Summary

Man arrested for fatal OWI crash in Fond Du Lac County (OAKFIELD)

A Fond Du Lac County man is charged in a fatal drunk driving crash. 21-year-old Dakota Krueger is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of OWI causing injury. Deputies say Krueger was drunk behind the wheel Sunday morning when he pulled in front of another car in the Town of Oakfield. That crash killed a 68-year-old Kewauskum woman and injured two other people in the vehicle. Krueger is being held on 100-thousand dollars cash bond and will be back in court in July for a preliminary hearing.

Racine police search for suspect in shooting that caused crash (RACINE)

Racine police are seeking a suspect in a fatal shooting following a traffic crash. The incident happened Wednesday morning. Police were called to a crash scene after a vehicle ran into a parked car. The driver of the vehicle was found unresponsive with a gunshot to his chest. The 18-year-old victim could not be revived and was pronounced dead. Anyone with information should call police at 262-635-7756.

Man arrested for allegedly shooting father on Father’s Day (DELAFIELD)

A Waukesha County man faces homicide charges for allegedly trying to kill his father on Father’s Day. Police say 25-year-old Connor Zastrow of Delafield shot his father twice on Sunday following a dispute over gun laws. Fox 6 News reports Zastrow’s girlfriend allegedly told officers that his father tried to take away the gun he was shot with during that argument, when Zastrow fired three times. After his arrest, Zastrow allegedly told officers he plans to kill a police officer that issued an OWI. He is being held in the Waukesha County Jail on a 500-thousand dollar cash bond.