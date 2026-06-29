Wisconsin PM News Summary

Green Bay mistakenly mails second absentee ballots to some voters again (GREEN BAY)

For the second time this year, some absentee voters in Green Bay have been sent a second ballot. The city on Sunday announced that some residents in select wards of the city have been mailed a second ballot by accident. This is the second election this year that the clerk’s office has erroneously mailed double ballots, the first time being the April elections. It’s unclear how many extra ballots were mailed out but city hall will be sending a second letter to those who got two to only return one ballot.

Low-quality air settles in along Lake Michigan shore (UNDATED)

It’s not only the heat that’s going to be an issue this week: smoggy air is also moving into the region. The Department of Natural Resources issued an ozone advisory for most of lakeshore Wisconsin through the end of the day on Monday. That extends from Door County all the way south to Racine and Kenosha Counties. The advice is going to sound similar to the heat warning already in place: stay inside if you can, take breaks outside if you have to go out, and don’t engage in strenuous activities.

Suspect in 1977 Kenosha cold case murder found incompetent (KENOSHA)

The case against a man recently charged in 1977 Kenosha murder is suspended due to him being ruled incompetent. James Fowler was extradited to Wisconsin from Tennessee and charged with first-degree murder in the September 1977 killing of 41-year-old Ralph Gianoli. On Friday, the court found the 68-year-old not competent to proceed, but likely to regain competency within the statutory time period. Fowler was ordered to undergo inpatient treatment through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Investigators used DNA evidence left at the scene of Gianoli’s death to locate Fowler but have yet to determine a motive in the case.