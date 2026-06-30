Wisconsin PM News Summary

Fire damages Milwaukee elementary school (MILWAUKEE)

Fire severely damages a Milwaukee elementary school. Crews responded to fire alarms at Lincoln Avenue School just before 3 AM Tuesday. Firefighters entering the building were hampered by items stored in hallways as fire quickly spread through different floors. Around 110 firefighters were on scene by 6 am. There is still no word on how much damage was done to the building or what started the fire. M P S is moving all activities from Lincoln to Hayes Bilingual School for the time being.

Police arrest man in alleged kidnapping attempt in Fond Du Lac County (ROSENDALE)

A 21-year-old Fond du Lac man is under arrest for an alleged kidnapping. Police say the suspect attacked a 27-year-old woman Monday afternoon while she was walking her infant in a stroller along a trail in the Village of Rosendale. The suspect allegedly stuffed a cloth over the woman’s mouth and attempted to drag her off the trail, but she escaped to a nearby home with her son and called police. The suspect was arrested Monday night based on video footage and witness reports.

Appleton police defend use of Flock Safety cameras as city continues removal process (APPLETON)

Appleton police are still defending the use of Flock Safety cameras even as the city continues to plan their removal. Police Chief Polly Olson says the company’s automated license plate readers helped police solve a vandalism spree last week that damaged several local businesses. She calls it a “force multiplier” for the department that enhances officers’ ability to solve crimes. Mayor Jake Woodford says that despite that, “concerns about the integrity of Flock’s underlying system have eroded our trust.” The city is expected to stop paying for the service and have the cameras removed in July.