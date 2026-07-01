Wisconsin PM News Summary

DHS offering help after leaking Medicaid patient info (UNDATED)

Some Wisconsin Medicaid recipients had their personal information leaked. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday notified over 8 thousand people that D H S accidentally sent mail containing their personal information to outdated addresses. The breach happened in April of this year, and D H S is now offering free credit monitoring services and opened a call center for people who are affected.

Oshkosh police seize $29,000 of illegal fireworks (OSHKOSH)

Police in Oshkosh make an illegal fireworks bust. The department announced Tuesday that it had seized more than 29-thousand dollars worth of illegal fireworks from a roadside business. Officers say the illegal fireworks were being sold from a trailer some distance from the actual stand. The city does not allow the sale of anything that explodes or leaves the ground, including mortars, bottle rockets or roman candles.

Fire at Milwaukee elementary school shows lack of sprinklers in district (MILWAUKEE)

A serious fire at a Milwaukee elementary school highlights a lack of sprinklers. A five alarm fire on Tuesday seriously damaged Lincoln Avenue Elementary, requiring over 110 crew to extinguish. The school building did not have sprinklers in all areas, which was not required at the time of its construction. M P S officials say that’s the case in most of the district’s schools, and that renovating and retrofitting the district to install the suppression systems would be a multi-million dollar project for every building. Lincoln Avenue will not be repaired in time for the start of the 2026 school year.