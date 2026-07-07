Wisconsin PM News Summary

MPS school to be razed following fire (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee elementary school will be demolished following a fire. The cause of the massive June 30 five-alarm fire which tore through the K-5 Lincoln Avenue School on Milwaukee’s south side remains unknown. No one was injured although firefighters were hampered by items stored in hallways. The Milwaukee Historic Preservation Commission has voted to approve the demolition of the building. The Lincoln Avenue summer community learning center has been relocated to another MPS school. Donations through the MPS Foundation’s Lincoln Avenue Elementary School Fund will go toward replacing classroom supplies, supporting teachers, and meeting other critical needs.

Evers wraps up his final pothole patrol (SUPERIOR)

Another pothole patrol is the books. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers grabbed a shovel for his final pothole patrol stop on Monday in Superior. The statewide tour has been annual ritual for the Democratic governor, to highlight a campaign pledge to “fix the damn roads,” as he put it. Evers, who said he’s gotten the hang of if after filling an estimated 80 potholes since the first tour in 2019, said there has been bipartisan support that has helped the state improve more than 9,600 miles of roads and 2,400 bridges since he took office.

It’s Northern Wisconsin State Fair week (CHIPPEWA FALLS)

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is underway. Folks have gathered at the fair in Chippewa Falls for more than a century. Tuesday’s animal and livestock showings open the fair, which runs through Sunday and features a carnival, mainstage entertainment and new this year, an ‘Oktoberfest in July’ celebration on Sunday. With hot and humid conditions forecast this week, there will be hydration stations around the fairgrounds with paramedics. Find out more at https://www.nwsfa.com/