Wisconsin PM News Summary

Waukesha County Executive Farrow dies age 61 (WAUKESHA)

\A loss for Waukesha County. County Executive Paul Farrow died Tuesday at age 61 following a cancer diagnosis in 2024. Farrow served as county executive since 2015 and is being remembered for his dedication to Waukesha County and for his trademark humor. He previously served in the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly and as the Wisconsin Republican Party chair in 2021. Farrow is survived by his wife, Amy, their two sons and two grandchildren. County Board Chair, Jim Heinrich, will now serve as acting county executive. The board has 30 days to appoint an interim. Then a special election will be held.

Mayor wants elevated portion of I-794 improved (MILWWAUKEE)

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson recommends that the elevated portion of Interstate-794 between downtown and the Historic Third Ward be improved – not torn down. The mayor said this week that while he had previously broached the possibility of bringing the highway down to ground level, the negative consequences of doing so became apparent upon more detailed analysis. Traffic studies show a significant potential for gridlock, particularly in the summer season, if the traffic on 794 is brought down to street level. The Wisconsin DOT is in the process of deciding whether to replace, redesign, or completely tear down the 50-year-old highway segment. Removal would unlock major economic redevelopment opportunities but could add up to 20 minutes to commutes.

Young victims of boating tragedy identified (LAKE GENEVA)

Three children from suburban Chicago who died when a fast-moving storm capsized their boat over the July Fourth holiday weekend have been identified by their families through GoFundMe fundraisers. They are 10-year-old Kathryn Schmidt and her cousins, 6-year-old Caleb Oswald and 7-year-old Abigail Oswald. The Schmidt family is asking for donations to help children who cannot afford to play sports like tennis and softball — sports they said Kate loved. The Oswald family is requesting donations to their fundraiser in honor of Caleb and Abigail’s memory, with funds going to a children’s charity.