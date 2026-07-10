Wisconsin PM News Summary

WEC commissioner Jacobs on Green Bay duplicate ballots (MADISON)

Green Bays City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys is on administrative leave as the Wisconsin Elections Commission investigates her office. It stems from two instances this year of duplicate absentee ballots being mailed to some voters. Ann Jacobs with the Elections Commission says a mechanism was put into the WisVote System a few years ago to prevent duplicate absentee labels and ballots from being printed and encourages clerks to use the system” Jeffreys has until July 31 to explain how the error happened and how she ensures only one ballot per voter is counted. By August 14 she must submit a plan on how this will be avoided moving forward.

Don’t bet on primary elections if you want to vote, says Elections Commission (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reminds voters not to bet on elections. With the August primary a month away, commissioners issued a warning to anyone who wants to place bets with online gambling services like Polymarket and Kalshi. Under Wisconsin law, betting on the outcome of an election makes you ineligible to vote in that election. Commissioner Ann Jacobs says people should be voting for the best person for the job, not to win some money.

Lucky driver escapes major injury after driving over side of I-43 near Milwaukee (GREENFIELD)

A lucky driver has only minor injuries after his pickup goes over the side of a suburban Milwaukee overpass. First responders were called to the I-43 Hale Interchange in Greenfield around 6 am Friday after a driver apparently lost control and launched his truck into the marsh below the lanes. Greenfield and Franklin fire crews responded to find the driver mostly unharmed. He was taken to the hospital for observation, but crews on scene called the man very lucky.

SSM Health challenges votes in Madison nurses’ union vote (MADISON)

SSM Health in Madison is challenging some vote cast in a recent election for a nurses’ union. Nurses at St. Mary’s in Madison voted to unionize in June, but management at SSM Health says votes cast by a group of shift leads at the facility should not count. The company claims those nurses are managers and thus ineligible to vote for a union. The union maintains that shift leads do not have managerial powers of hiring or firing and work full hours alongside staff. The issue is now in front of the National Labor Relations Board for review.