Wisconsin PM News Summary

Three killed in Lake Pepin pontoon collision (UNDATED)

Another boating tragedy in Wisconsin. Late Saturday night, a pontoon carrying 6 people capsized on Lake Pepin in Pepin County, which is on the Wisconsin-Minnesota border. It had collided with a barge. All 6 were thrown overboard. Three were found clinging to the pontoon and were rescued while the other three drowned. Their bodies were recovered on Sunday. Earlier this month, on the 4th of July, three young children from Illinois were killed when their boat capsized during a storm on Lake Geneva. There were also a couple of close calls on Wisconsin lakes this weekend. In Dodge County on Sunday morning, 4 boys were rescued after they jumped from their burning boat on Fox Lake. And in Iowa County, a 16-year-old struggling in Blackhawk Lake was rescued.

Elderly woman found dead in Lake Michigan (TOWN OF WILSON)

An elderly woman died in Lake Michigan over the weekend. Sheboygan County deputies were called to the Lakeshore in the town of Wilson on Saturday for a report of a woman unconscious in the water. The 80-year-old was recovered by first responders but could not be revived. Witnesses told officers they saw the woman walk into the lake before she was found. The victim has not been identified, and the cause of death is still being determined.

MPS plans to move students from destroyed elementary school to nearby high school (MILWAUKEE)

Community members are trying to decide how best to move forward after a fire destroyed a Milwaukee elementary school. A meeting was held at the Boys and Girls Club near the site of the Lincoln Avenue Elementary which was totally destroyed by fire last month. Fox 6 Milwaukee reports the building is set to be razed as it is unrecoverable. The district will be moving the entire cohort from Lincoln to nearby Casmir Pulaski High School, the only location available for a move of that size. Administrators said it’s vital to keep the students together in a move to keep the community as a single unit.

Rodriguez fires campaign manager over inaccurate finance reports (MADISON)

A Democratic candidate for Governor fires her campaign manager. Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez on Sunday announced the firing of her manager over what she described as inaccurate campaign finance filings. The firing comes just days before those filings are required to be submitted to the Wisconsin Elections Commission for review. Rodriguez will be meeting with W E C on Monday to discuss this firing and the inaccurate reports. She’s one of five Democrats vying in the August primary to face Republican congressman Tom Tiffany in November.